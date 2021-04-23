Country at ‘trickiest moment’ in pandemic and must avoid a ‘misstep’

More people are meeting and spending more time outdoors, a Government media briefing has heard.

The latest data from the Social Activity Measure, or SAM, study shows while social activity has increased since the beginning of April, people are taking precautions by meeting fewer people and spending more time outdoors or in local parks and amenities.

The number of people, who do not meet anyone from outside their household, has remained stable at 47%, according to the latest data.

The study also found that most of the population expect a continued easing of restrictions in May and that 80% intend to get a Covid-19 vaccine when available.

Assistant secretary-general at the Department of the Taoiseach Liz Canavan encouraged people to continue meeting outdoors as restrictions ease. “

When it comes to Covid-19 outdoors is far safer. So keep doing what you’re doing. When planning your day’s activities, think safe, and think outdoors”.

Social solidarity

The SAM findings, she said, reflected an increased public awareness of how easily the new variant can spread as well as the "extraordinary" social solidarity to protect the most vulnerable in our communities.

While the findings were “encouraging”, she urged the public to remain vigilant and keep their guard up a “little longer”, as restrictions ease.

The plan, she said, was working and the collective efforts to date had “really paid off” as infection rates and the number of people in hospital or intensive care had fallen significantly from the peak observed in January.

The Covid-19 vaccination programme was also having a “significant impact”, with 10% of the eligible population fully vaccinated to date.

Reasons to be optimistic

While there are reasons to be optimistic, Ms Canavan cautioned that the country was at the “trickiest moment” and urged the public to stick with public health measures to avoid a “misstep”.

“The careful and staggered relaxing of restrictions has to be at just the right pace so that we don’t get ahead of ourselves, where the disease incidence and the protection the vaccine brings are not in balance,” Ms Canavan said.

“Arguably this is the trickiest moment and we don’t want a misstep now,” she added.

From next Monday, April 26, restrictions will ease further, with outdoor sports, such as golf and tennis, permitted, the reopening of zoos and pet farms, and the resumption of under-age outdoor training for pods of fewer than 15, while the number of people permitted to attend funerals will also increase to 25.

Next week, the Government will consider what further restrictions might be eased in May.