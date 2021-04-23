Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine should be approved for use, says HSE's Dr Henry

The HSE's Chief Clinical Officer has said he thinks the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should be given the green light for use by National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC).

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, Dr Colm Henry pointed out that both the US Food and Drug Agency (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had acknowledged there were rare side effects, but he thought it should be used.

“Go ahead, it's a good vaccine, it works well, it's single-use, attractive certainly for mass vaccination centres and for certain vulnerable groups,” said Dr Henry.

The HSE's Chief Clinical Officer said that many hard lessons had been learned since last summer.

“In ways, it was a year of magical thinking where we all wished it would go away, we wished the virus would change - what happened instead is we got a variant that was even more transmissible - probably 30-50 percent more transmissible - the virus, other than that new variant, it hasn't changed what it does, it goes from person to person.

“The harm it is doing to vaccinated groups is reducing, but remember it is not just older people or vulnerable people who are admitted to hospital,” he said.

Vaccines benefit

Dr Henry said everyone hated the word cautious when it came to the easing of restrictions. There was a phrase in Irish, he said, “Tá ciall ceannaithe againn” which means “we’ve bought sense” and that’s what an incremental phased opening meant. He added the vaccination programme was having an impact.

“That's good news, that's good evidence, but it's some time to come before the vaccine seeps through all those people who might be hospitalised,” he said.

The real-world evidence from Israel and particularly the UK where the AstraZeneca vaccine had been used widely, was that there was substantial protection a number of weeks after the first dose, he added.

However, he said it was not a surprise that there were a number of cases of blood clots linked to AstraZeneca in Ireland as it was a known side effect.

“It's very rare, so it's not a surprise, we will see cases here. I have to emphasise that we're seeing strong evidence, especially from Scotland, that it has the capacity to reduce serious illness. It is much better than we wished for in the clinical trials.,” said Dr Henry.

The HSE Chief Clinical Officer said that NIAC was working very hard to reach a decision on Johnson & Johnson.

“I know what factors into their decision are the supplies, how quickly we can get the vaccine out to people and that played into their decision on AstraZeneca when they felt there's another vaccine available that we can use, that we can get to people in good time.

“I have no doubt they will be working over the weekend and early next week to come to a decision very soon.

"There are brighter days ahead, we're not out of it yet, but we're making strides definitely," said Dr Henry.

Cautious restrictions ease

Meanwhile, immunologist Professor Tomás Ryan has warned that any easing of restrictions will have to be cautious as numbers continue to be of concern.

“If we want to keep the schools open, then we need to be cautious how we open up,” he told Newstalk Breakfast.

“The reality is something has to go,” said Professor Ryan.

The spread of the virus at present is happening in the 20-50 age group, he said and while they were not likely to die, they could still spread the virus. This meant that the risk to individuals could be low, but the risk to society was high.

The vaccine roll out had “neutered” the worst effects of the virus, but hospitals and intensive care units could still be overwhelmed “if we let it rip.”

Prof Ryan said the country is in "a dangerous middle zone” and that if infections continued to rise there could be deaths in the 20-45 age category.

He said it was clear now that schools were "contributing to the story”, and that everyone wanted schools open and hated restrictions and wanted a normal summer, “but we can’t have everything in the real world.”