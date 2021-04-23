People aged 64 can register for Covid dose today as vaccine rollout continues

The next online slot for booking a Covid vaccination jab is to come online later today.

People aged 64 will be able to make an appointment for their vaccination jab from this morning at 10 am.

From tomorrow, 63-year-olds will be able to register.

The expansion of the rollout comes as Aontú leader, Peadar Toibín, has criticised Health Minister, Stephen Donnelly, for not completing the vaccination of the over-85s age-cohort.

He said Stephen Donnelly's admitted in the Dáil that this cohort-the most vulnerable-still have not all received their vaccine doses.

"On the floor of the Dáil yesterday, the Minister for Health admitted to me that he could not guarantee all those over the age of 85 who wanted the vaccine, have been vaccinated.

"Indeed I have spoken to a constituent in my own county, 92-years-old, housebound, and still haven't received their first vaccine," he said.

Meanwhile, 29 people in Ireland are reported to have developed blood clots after getting the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

Less than five were also associated with low platelets, according to the country's medicines regulator.

The Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) has received 41 reports of people developing blood clots after getting the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines - but without low platelets.

The blood clotting figures for the AstraZeneca vaccine come more than a week after the National Immunisation Advisory Committee's (NIAC) recommendation that the AstraZeneca vaccine should not be given to people under the age of 60.

The independent medical expert group said that because "the benefits versus the risks of this vaccine may vary by age" and other Covid-19 vaccines are available it has revised its recommendations for the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The decision followed concerns the vaccine is linked to cases of very rare blood clots, with a number of European Union (EU) countries limiting its use.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) last week confirmed a link between the vaccine and very rare blood clots but stressed the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks.