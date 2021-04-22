Next week will be 'biggest ever’ for Covid vaccines – HSE boss

The HSE expects its “biggest week" yet in the Covid vaccination rollout despite many “uncertainties” around the use of some vaccines as well as continued supply issues.

HSE chief Paul Reid was reluctant to provide hard figures on Covid vaccination targets at the weekly briefing on Thursday and stressed that overall outcomes were more important than focusing on weekly numbers.

He said next week would deliver the most vaccines administered in a single week, but was reluctant to give a figure.

Mr Reid said it was difficult to say because of the “many uncertainties” around deliveries and the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine but, pressed on the issue, he estimated that 150,000 vaccine doses would be administered next week.

Revised vaccine deliveries

The vaccine rollout has already been hampered by delayed and revised vaccine deliveries and the restriction of the AstraZeneca vaccine to under-60s because of blood clotting concerns.

On Thursday, the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) met to consider whether blood clotting concerns with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would require similar restrictions but a decision is not expected until next week.

More than 2m doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been ordered this year.Picture: AP/Mary Altaffer

Mr Reid said despite recent challenges, 140,000 vaccine doses were administered last week – the highest number to date.

If Niac were to restrict the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, he accepted that it would have a “significant impact” on targets for the second quarter.

More than 2m doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been ordered this year. “If you take 605,000 out of our deliveries it impacts on the outcomes for quarter 2 significantly,” he said, adding that an extra 545,000 Pfizer vaccine doses may negate any possible setbacks.

The briefing also heard Pfizer has yet to firm up deliveries over the next 10 weeks and that the rollout was being reviewed on a weekly basis to take account of delivery dates and supplies.

Uncertainties

Despite the uncertainties, Mr Reid stressed the vaccination programme was delivering “very strongly” to reduce illness and mortality rates and had brought “much relief” to the health service, staff, vulnerable patient groups and the general public, while also give the Government more options to reopen society.

“It’s not about a single number in any given week it’s about the outcomes we’re trying to achieve,” Mr Reid said.

Just under 10% of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated to date.