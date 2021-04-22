Intel confirms Covid-19 outbreak at Lexlip construction site with 70 cases reported

Microchip manufacturer Intel has confirmed an outbreak of Covid-19 at the construction site of its new facility in Lexlip, Kildare.

The company has said that approximately 70 cases have been confirmed on the site and that the situation was “fluid”.

It said that all workers on the site have been notified of the outbreak and that health authorities have been informed.

An Intel spokesperson said that company was now working to support the construction team in whatever way it can "to understand what has happened in this situation and how it can be addressed with corrective measures".

"For all confirmed cases, contact tracing was conducted and any other workers who may have been exposed have been required to self-quarantine and monitor their health.

"Additional testing of workers at the construction site is being carried out and any affected areas are subject to deep cleaning and disinfection."

Intel said that, in the interests of the privacy of those affected, it would not be giving specific details of the confirmed cases.

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy said he had been contacted by a worker on site who raised safety concerns and suggested the number of cases could be even higher.

More to follow . . .