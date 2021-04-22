Floyd verdict 'a significant step but just a step' - Martin Luther King III

Martin Luther King III has said the verdict in the George Floyd case is a “profound step but not the fulfilment of the answer”.

The human rights leader and son of Martin Luther King Jnr said the verdict was a “significant step” but it was just a step.

Earlier this week, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter for pinning George Floyd to the pavement with his knee on the black man’s neck.

Chauvin was found guilty on all charges: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Three other former Minneapolis officers charged with aiding and abetting murder in Mr Floyd’s death will stand trial in August.

Speaking to Newstalk Breakfast, Martin Luther King III said he hopes the verdict will make a difference.

“I would like to think that it is a beginning step,” he said. “This is one of the few times that a police officer has killed an African American and been convicted by a court of law.

“It usually does not happen. Nine out of 10 times it does not happen.

“And so this may be because it was monitored so heavily around the nation and world, this may be the beginning of a start.

Mr Luther King III said that if the verdict “had not come down” in the way it did “there’s no telling what would have happened”.

He said: “The reality is that no one should have even been thinking in their minds that there would not be a conviction.

“But unfortunately, the experience of black and brown communities and communities of colour, always the potential for not getting a conviction has been there.”

Mr Luther King III said an investigation into policing practices in Minneapolis was a “good step” but he added that there “are probably 100 police departments” that need the same thing.

Mr Luther King III also spoke about Ma’Khia Bryant, who was shot in Ohio, minutes before the verdict in George Floyd’s killing was read.

Police in Ohio shot and killed the black teenage girl who swung at two other people with a knife, according to bodycam footage from the officer who fired the shots.

Mr Luther King III said that more facts need to come out but he added: “I don’t understand why suspects cannot be apprehended without killing them.” He said: “There is something wrong with a society where every time you want to address an issue you shoot.

“And it only happens, by and large, in black and brown and communities of colour. It does not seem to happen in white communities.”

Mr Luther King III said that he felt his father would have been “extraordinarily disappointed” in the United States and the system.

However, he added that Mr Luther King Jnr would proud of the young people who have been protesting peacefully.