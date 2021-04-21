Covid-19: Fifteen further deaths, 401 new cases confirmed in Ireland

Fifteen further deaths from Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening by Department of Health officials.

Two of the deaths occurred in April, three occurred in March, six are from February and four others are from January or earlier.

The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 56-90 years.

The newest figures bring the total number of Covid-19 related deaths here to 4,856.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) also confirmed 401 new cases of the virus here.

The total number of cases confirmed in Ireland since the outbreak began is now 244,695.

Of the cases reported this evening:

217 are men;

181 are women;

73% are under 45 years of age;

The median age is 31 years old;

182 are located in Dublin;

40 are in Kildare;

31 are in Donegal;

23 are in Limerick;

22 are in Cork;

and the remaining 103 cases are spread across 17 other counties.

As of 8am this morning, 182 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, of whom 47 were in intensive care units.

Nineteen additional hospitalisations have been reported in the past 24 hours.

The fourteen-day incidence rate of the virus here is now 113.4 per 100,000 population. The seven-day incidence rate 54.7

The five-day moving average 376.

Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of six previously confirmed deaths. The figure of 4,856 confirmed deaths above reflects these denotifications.

Validation of data at the HPSC has also resulted in the denotification of three cases.

The figure of 244,695 total confirmed cases above reflects this.

Vaccines

1,219,487 and doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been given out in Ireland, as of Monday April 19.

863,958 people have received their first dose, while 355,529 people have gotten their second jab and are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the National Immunisation advisory committee is due to meet Thursday to discuss the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

On Tuesday, the European Medicines Agency Agency (EMA) stated that the benefits of the J&J jab outweighed any possible risks.

However, it advised that a warning on the potential for unusual blood clots with low blood platelets should be added to the vaccine product information.

The rollout of the J& J vaccine had been paused following reports of eight cases of clotting in patients who had received it in the US.

In spite of these issues, and the recent issues surrounding the AstraZeneca vaccine, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that Ireland’s target of vaccinating 80% of adults by June still stands.

“The target is still the target, I’m not confirming any changes whatsoever,” he said in the Dáil this afternoon.

Also likely to be discussed by NIAC tomorrow is a proposal to extend the interval between vaccine doses.