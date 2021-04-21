Dublin man in court in Northern Ireland over attempted murder of policeman

The charges relate to an incident on June 18 2015, when an off-duty police officer discovered an explosive device under his car in Derry
Kieran Maguire, 33, of Kippure Park in Dublin, appeared at Londonderry Magistrates' Court via videolink from Musgrave police station in Belfast.

Wed, 21 Apr, 2021 - 11:39
Rebecca Black, PA

A Dublin man has appeared in court in Northern Ireland charged with attempting to murder a police officer.

Kieran Maguire, 33, of Kippure Park in Dublin, appeared at Londonderry Magistrates’ Court via videolink from Musgrave police station in Belfast.

He was arrested on Tuesday via a European Arrest Warrant.

Maguire has been charged with possession of explosives with intent to endanger life and attempted murder.

The charges relate to an incident on June 18 2015, when an off-duty police officer discovered an explosive device under his car in Eglinton, Co Derry.

Detective Constable O’Donnell confirmed to the court that Maguire was arrested on April 20.

He also confirmed he believed he could connect the accused to the charges.

No application for bail was made during the brief hearing.

The court also heard that the prosecution will propose the joining of this case with the case of a co-accused in the matter.

Maguire is due to appear before the court again on May 19.

