Review into care given by CAMHS in South Kerry to 1,500 children and adolescents

A new dedicated helpline will go live early this morning after “concerns” were raised about the care given via child and adolescent mental health services (CAMHS) in south Kerry.

The HSE said that it has decided to review the care received by more than 1,500 children and young people between 2016 and 2020.

The move had resulted from concerns having “been raised about the care given in some cases,” a spokesperson said.

“It is very important for us to say that most of these children will have received appropriate care and appropriate clinical interventions,” they said, adding that the “priority” is to reassure young people and their families “that they received the best possible and most appropriate care”.

“We will ensure that if any further support is now required, it is offered and provided as quickly as possible.”

The review process “will cause worry and concern for many young people and their families at this time”, they said, adding that the HSE wants “to apologise sincerely for the worry and concern that this matter will cause”.

The spokesperson said that the new helpline is being launched in order to “address at least some of these concerns as quickly as possible”.

The number for the helpline is 1800 742800. It will be live from 7am today, Wednesday April 21 until 7pm, from 8am to 8pm on Thursday April 22, and Friday April 23, and will be reviewed after that three-day period.

The review will involve what the HSE described as a “look-back process”, to be led by a medical consultant in child psychiatry.

That process will likely take 16 weeks, the spokesperson said, adding that discussions have begun with an “appropriate individual” with a view to leading the process.

“In light of issues of patient confidentiality and GDPR issues the HSE will not be making any further comment on the matter until the conclusion of the look-back process,” the spokesperson added.