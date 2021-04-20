Donations boost Clarissa's exhumation fund 

A bereaved mother who launched a fundraising campaign to exhume her daughter’s body after she was buried in her killer’s arms has raised more than $36,000 (€29,000) in four days.

Rebecca Saunders’ three-year-old daughter Clarissa was killed by her father, Martin McCarthy, 50, before he killed himself on Audley Cove in west Cork on March 5, 2013.

Since the coffin closed, Ms Saunders, now 33, has regretted allowing her precious daughter to be buried in the arms of the man who killed her.

Following an article and podcast with the Irish Examiner, Ms Saunders has launched a campaign to exhume her daughter’s remains so she can bring her back to America where Ms Saunders now lives.

“It is with great thought and consideration into the hurdles that may arise on this journey that Rebecca has finally chosen to seek to undo this awful mistake,” Ms Saunders wrote on her GoFundMe page.

“Though it is unclear how long this process will take, or how much it may cost, Ms Saunders is determined to have her daughter brought back to America.

“At that time, some of the excruciating burden of feeling as though she abandoned her little girl will be lifted off of her shoulders and she can finally experience something akin to closure,” she wrote.

Ms Saunders said Martin McCarthy killed their precious daughter and then himself out of revenge, control and entitlement after Ms Saunders, then 26, asked for a divorce after suffering through years of an unhappy marriage.

Clarissa McCarthy's grave in Schull, West Cork.

One evening, when she left to secretly consult free legal aid about filing for divorce in Ireland, Martin took Clarissa to her favourite place, Audley Cove, the pretty little beach just below their house outside Ballydehob, and drowned them both.

In a “fog of grief and shock” Rebecca allowed Clarissa to be buried in her father’s arms, thinking her little girl would rather be buried with him than alone.

But after she saw Martin’s will, it became apparent he had planned to kill their daughter and her opinion changed.

Changed his will

Martin had changed his will just weeks before the killings and included an unsettling provision that all Clarissa’s inheritance should go to other people if the healthy, bright little girl should die young. The will did not stipulate what should happen to the inheritance of other, much older named benefactors when they died. He also wrote Ms Saunders out of much of the €1m estate.

“You ask yourself, ‘why didn’t I see this coming?’ But the reality is that in your wildest imagination, in your most horrible nightmare, your mind just can’t comprehend the act of murdering your daughter and killing yourself," Rebecca previously told the Irish Examiner.

You don’t think any person is capable of doing that to your own child, to someone so small who idolises you, who has so much trust and faith in you.

“That was the ultimate form of egotism and entitlement. ‘You can’t have this little girl.’ It was about 'have'. Not that Clarissa was her own individual person who had a life ahead of her. She was his and so could be disposed of as he saw fit.”

Exhumation

Ms Saunders is now aiming to raise $50,000 to help fund the exhumation and the possible legal battle which may be required to do so.

Local authorities are responsible for the running of public burial grounds and exhumations.

If Cork County Council grants an exhumation licence, the process will be smoother and less expensive. But if an exhumation licence is refused, Ms Saunders will challenge that decision through the courts.

If any money from the Clarissa’s Cause fundraiser is not needed for the exhumation process or to pay for a legal challenge, all extra funds will go to two Cork charities, Edel House, a refuge for families fleeing domestic abuse and Cork University Maternity Hospital’s Neonatal Unit.

Remembering Clarissa, Ms Saunders previously told the Irish Examiner: “She was very excited about her cows and her dogs, very happy to just be a part of the world. “She was so determined – anything she set her mind to, she could have accomplished.

“There’s no moment that Clarissa’s loss is not in the back of my heart.

“When you lose a child, a piece of your heart is just gone forever.

"Nobody can take her memories away from me. No one can take away the joy that she gave me.

“She has made me realise that nothing is certain and that life is short and fragile. We only get so many precious moments and they need to be enjoyed for the delicacies that they are with the people you love.”

