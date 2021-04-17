Gardaí appeal for information on missing Dublin teen

Have you seen Craig Kelly O'Brien?
17-year-old Craig Kelly O’Brien is missing from Malahide since the evening of Wednesday, April 14.

Sat, 17 Apr, 2021 - 19:43
Steven Heaney

Gardaí in Dublin are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of a missing teenager. 

Craig is described as being 5' 8" in height, and of a slim build. He has brown hair and brown eyes. 

When he was last seen, he was wearing a grey hoody, grey tracksuit bottoms, a white baseball cap, white Nike runners and he was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with any information on Craig's whereabouts is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

