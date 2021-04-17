Prince Philip’s funeral marked across Ireland and Northern Ireland

Prince Philip's funeral has been marked across Ireland and Northern Ireland today.

Stormont’s First Minister Arlene Foster observed the national minute’s silence for Philip’s funeral at Enniskillen Castle.

The DUP leader was joined by party councillors and piper Aaron Elliott outside the Co Fermanagh castle to observe the silence as the funeral service began.

Mrs Foster said her prayers were with the Queen and the royal family as the Prince Philip was laid to rest in St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Arlene Foster at Enniskillen Castle (Mark Marlow/PA Wire)

The Queen's husband died at Windsor Castle on Friday April 9, aged 99.

His funeral took place on Saturday afternoon within the grounds of Windsor Castle.

While the minute’s silence was held across the UK there was a two-gun salute in tribute to the duke at Hillsborough Castle in Co Down.

Personnel from 206 (Ulster) Battery Royal Artillery conduct a gun salute at Hillsborough Castle, Co Down (Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye/PA Wire)

One round was fired from the castle to mark the beginning of the silence while another marked the end.

Gun salutes were also heard across the UK, including at Cardiff Castle and Edinburgh Castle, as well as on Royal Navy warships deployed in Portsmouth, Devonport and overseas.

Flowers were laid beneath a tree planted Prince Philip during his first visit to Hillsborough Castle, the Queen’s official residence in Northern Ireland, in 1949.

The tricolour was flown at half-mast on all State buildings to mark the death.

Aras an Uachtarain and Iveagh House were among the buildings where the flags were lowered.

UK ambassador to Ireland Paul Johnston thanked the Irish Government for what he described as “this very special gesture”.

Under Ireland’s national flag guidelines, the flag can be flown at half-mast on “all prominent buildings” on the death of a national or international figure under the advice of the Taoiseach.