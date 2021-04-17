Tricolour at half mast on all State buildings for Prince Philip

Irish national flag is lowered to mark the death of the late consort of UK's head of state 
Tricolour at half mast on all State buildings for Prince Philip

The tricolour will fly at half mast on all State buildings today to mark the death of the UK's Prince Philip.

Sat, 17 Apr, 2021 - 07:00
Elaine Loughlin, Deputy Political Editor

The tricolour will fly at half mast on all State buildings today to mark the death of Britain's Prince Philip.

The funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh, who died on April 9, will take place today.

The Queen and just 30 guests have been invited to the service due to Covid restrictions limiting mourners.

The Irish national flag will fly at half mast for the entire day to mark the passing of the prince.

Mark of respect

A Government spokesperson confirmed: "As a mark of respect to His Royal Highness, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, the national flag will be half-masted on all State buildings equipped with a permanent flagpole, on the day of his funeral, 17 April 2021."

This is not the first time the flag has been lowered in memory of members of the extended British monarchy — in 1997, the tricolour flew at half mast on all State buildings on the day of Princess Diana's funeral.

This was also done in 2002 to mark the death of the British Queen Mother.

'National or international figures'

Section 8 of the National Flag Guidelines states that “on the death of a national or international figure, the National Flag is flown at half-mast on all prominent government buildings equipped with a flag pole, under advice from the Department of the Taoiseach."

The Department of the Taoiseach can also request to have the flag flown at half mast to mark other tragic events.

Read More

War of Independence: A podcast series with Mick Clifford

More in this section

Coronavirus - Mon Dec 21, 2020 Mandatory hotel quarantine introduced in Northern Ireland
‘Ease off the throttle’: Appeal to motorcyclists as six die on Irish roads so far this year ‘Ease off the throttle’: Appeal to motorcyclists as six die on Irish roads so far this year
Coronavirus - Fri Jun 5, 2020 People in their 60s have ‘much more to fear’ from Covid than AstraZeneca jab
#royal familyrepublic of irelandplace: irelandplace: uk
Lyra McKee death

Lyra McKee murder probe remains ‘very active’ – PSNI

READ NOW

Latest


Growing up in

LOCKDOWN

Children and young people reflect on how the pandemic has impacted their lives. Their insights are thoughtful, funny, poignant and heart-breaking.

READ MORE

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices