Donnelly vows to deliver 'most ambitious' ever investment in health service 

Health minister Stephen Donnelly has vowed to implement a suite of changes to the health service, saying the Irish public owed a huge debt of gratitude to frontline medics.

Mr Donnelly addressed the annual general meeting of the Irish Medical Organisation on Saturday, speaking by video link to the virtual meeting.

“We all owe you (doctors) a debt of gratitude … the IMO members have stepped up to the plate in difficult circumstances," he said.

He said further recruitment of consultants is expected this year, following the 200 that were recruited last year.

The medical internship programme will be expanded, he said, which will enable hospital teams to care for more patients.

This will also benefit non-EU doctors working in Ireland who have limited access to further training.

A survey presented to the AGM showed that up to 15% of doctors in training are considering emigrating to work elsewhere.

It also revealed that seven in ten doctors are “at high risk of burnout.”

Mr Donnelly said: “As Minister for Health I want doctors to stay in the Irish health service, and those who have emigrated to return home.”

This will happen, he said, by improving patient access through “major investment”.

“This includes the most ambitious health care budget and reform plan in living memory," he said.

The Minister also said he was “delighted” that agreement has been now reached to give public health doctors the same status as consultants.

This was just announced this week, following a 20-year campaign by the doctors and the IMO.

He praised hospitals for keeping the numbers of patients waiting on trolleys for a bed in a hospital low, despite the pressures on the system.