Covid cases will rise as NI ease restrictions, says GP

A County Donegal doctor thinks Covid cases could rise both sides of the border due to the easing of restrictions in the North.

Pubs and restaurants in Northern Ireland will re-open for outdoor dining on April 30.

It comes as 420 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the Republic along with 11 deaths, three of which happened this month.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of the population is 119.

Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) Chairperson of the GP Sub-Committee, Dr Denis McCauley says people in the south crossing the border will have an impact.

"At the present minute, the north-west of Northern Ireland, in Derry and in Tyrone are having a slight increase so this will have affected the rate there," said Dr McCauley.

"Particularly when the hospitality sector opens, you will have people who have not been vaccinated from the Republic mixing without masks.

"Unfortunately, that will cause an increase in the rate of Covid and they will return to the border county and impact the rate there."

Meanwhile, two more walk-in test centres will open in Dublin and Tipperary today.

The are located in the Liberties and in Cahir while another pop-up facility will open in Tallaght in Dublin tomorrow.

It's after the first of four new centres opened in Coolock yesterday for asymptomatic people.

HSE National Lead for Testing and Tracing Niamh O'Beirne outlines where exactly the Dublin test centres will be.