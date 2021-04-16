‘Ease off the throttle’: Appeal to motorcyclists as six die on Irish roads so far this year

Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) have issued a joint appeal to motorcyclists to "ease off the throttle,” slow down and always wear personal protective equipment.

The appeal comes as a response to the high number of motorcyclist fatalities on Irish roads this year, with six motorcyclists losing their lives in just four months.

Previous RSA research has shown that bikers speeding is a factor in over a third (34.6%) of motorcyclist fatal collisions.

Drivers are also being urged to watch out for motorcyclists especially at junctions and to check their blind spots.

DMR Roads Policing Garda Adrian Corcoran, said “motorcyclists are one of the most vulnerable groups of road users on our roads.”

"The number of motorcycle casualties on our roads so far this year is worryingly high... we don’t want to see this continue over the summer months."

"It’s up to everyone to keep the roads safe for all its users.”

Stephen Murphy, a supervisory approved driving instructor examiner with the RSA, echoed Garda Corcoran’s comments, saying motorcyclists have ”very little protection” in the event of a collision.

However, we can help reduce our vulnerability by taking some simple steps such as wearing the appropriate PPE and high-visibility clothing to make ourselves visible to other road users.

“It is also extremely important to show restraint and reduce speed, and never ever ride a motorcycle under the influence of an intoxicant," he said.

“As we enter the summer months, when we typically see higher numbers of motorcyclists on our roads, I am asking all fellow motorcyclists to take these necessary steps to protect themselves as much as possible when out biking.”