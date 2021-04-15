Over 800 people test positive for Covid-19 at walk-in centres

More than 800 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at the HSE's ‘walk-in, no appointment necessary’ testing centres.

As of Wednesday, over 30,000 people have availed of testing in the HSE's pop-up testing centres with a positivity rate of 2.78%.

A further four walk-in Covid-19 test centres are to open later this week.

Three will be located in Dublin, which accounted for almost a third of the 309 coronavirus cases reported today. The remaining test centre will be located in Cahir, Co. Tipperary.

The centres are being established as part of the HSE’s enhanced Covid-19 testing for local communities and to allow further identification and understanding of any variants of concern within our communities, the HSE said.

The new Dublin-based walked in test centres will be based in Coolock, the Liberties and Tallaght.

Commenting on the annoucement, Niamh O'Beirne, HSE National Lead Test and Trace said, “Over the last 4 weeks, with the support of the National Ambulance Service and HSE Community Health teams on the ground, we have set up walk-in testing clinics in a number of sites across the country."

"Increasing the number of people we test will help us better understand the nature of the transmission of the Covid 19 virus and helps support the strategic approach to identify any variants of concern within our communities.”

Ms O'Beirne said the positivity rate to date is 2.78% "which equates to 840 people testing positive for Covid 19 as a result of getting a test in one of these walk-in centres."

"These positive cases would not have been identified without this targeted asymptomatic testing and getting tested has enabled those who are Covid-19 positive take the necessary actions to protect those around them."

New walk-in test centre locations

The walk-in test centre located in Cahir, Co Tipperary will be located in Cahir Primary Care Centre, Barnora, Cashel Road (Eircode E21 KF83) and can be accessed by anyone resident within 15 kilometres of Cahir. The Cahir walk-in test centre will open on Saturday April 17th and will be open until April 21st from 11am to 7pm.

The Coolock centre will be located in Parnells GAA Club, Main Street, Coolock (Eircode D05 H2W0) and will open tomorrow, Friday April 16 to Thursday April 22 from 11am to 7pm each day.

The Liberties test centre will be based in St Catherine’s Community Sports Centre Marrowbone Lane, The Liberties ( Eircode D08 W5WC) and will be open from Saturday April 17 to Thursday April 22 from 11am to 7pm.

The Tallaght centre will be located in Tallaght Stadium (Eircode D24 FNK6) and will be open from Sunday 18 April to Thursday 22 April from 11am to 7pm each day.

In addition, the walk-in test centre which is based in Cumann Naomh Peregrine, Blakestown Road, Mulhuddart (Eircode D15 PW80) will remain open for a further 5 days until April 21, from 11am to 7pm.