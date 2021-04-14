Could it be you? One winner of €12.7m Lotto jackpot 

One lucky punter has nabbed themselves the €12,740,043 Lotto jackpot tonight.

The winning numbers were 4, 14, 20, 23, 27, 37 and bonus number 39.

It is not yet known where the winning ticket was sold.

This is the biggest Lotto jackpot win in almost four years and the thirteenth-highest jackpot in the history of the Irish Lotto.

Since the Lotto game was launched in 1988, only 26 jackpots over €10m have been won.

So far this year, just one lucky individual has scooped the jackpot prize, when someone from the Treaty City nabbed a cool €8.54m on January 27.