Could it be you? One winner of €12.7m Lotto jackpot 

The winning numbers were 4, 14, 20, 23, 27, 37 and bonus number 39.
Could it be you? One winner of €12.7m Lotto jackpot 

Check your tickets! Since the Lotto game was launched in 1988, only 26 jackpots over €10m have been won.

Wed, 14 Apr, 2021 - 22:40
Nicole Glennon

One lucky punter has nabbed themselves the €12,740,043 Lotto jackpot tonight.

The winning numbers were 4, 14, 20, 23, 27, 37 and bonus number 39.

It is not yet known where the winning ticket was sold.

This is the biggest Lotto jackpot win in almost four years and the thirteenth-highest jackpot in the history of the Irish Lotto.

Since the Lotto game was launched in 1988, only 26 jackpots over €10m have been won.

So far this year, just one lucky individual has scooped the jackpot prize, when someone from the Treaty City nabbed a cool €8.54m on January 27.

Read More

Users could soon hide ‘like’ counts on Instagram and Facebook

More in this section

Gardaí renew appeal for teenager missing for nearly a month Gardaí renew appeal for teenager missing for nearly a month
Police Stock PSNI arrest man under Terrorism Act in connection with murdered Danny McClean
'It serves solely to erase the LGBTQ+ community': Coalition calls for ban on conversion therapy 'It serves solely to erase the LGBTQ+ community': Coalition calls for ban on conversion therapy
Could it be you? One winner of €12.7m Lotto jackpot 

Ireland ‘on track’ to ease restrictions on May 4, says Varadkar

READ NOW

Latest


Growing up in

LOCKDOWN

Children and young people reflect on how the pandemic has impacted their lives. Their insights are thoughtful, funny, poignant and heart-breaking.

READ MORE

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices