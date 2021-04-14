Excavation of remains from mother and baby home 'would not be appropriate'

The excavation of the remains of up to 900 babies and infants at Bessborough in Cork “would not be appropriate”, a group of survivors has told an Oireachtas Committee.

The Cork Survivors and Supporters Alliance (CSSA), which represents a group of survivors of the Bessborough Mother and Baby Home, told TDs and senators that the group is not looking for the remains of the children buried there to be excavated.

“While the exhumation of remains in other sites, such as Tuam, may be an appropriate response, it is not appropriate at Bessborough.

"Rather, the CSSA seeks for the remains of children buried on the grounds to be preserved in place,” the group said.

“Exhuming and moving the deceased children off site is the opposite of memorialisation and it is not the appropriate way to mark their lives and deaths,” they told the Oireachtas committee on disability and equality.

During a 10-hour session, considerable concern was expressed at imminent plans to develop apartments on the Bessborough site and there were calls for that process to be halted.

The committee also heard that the excavation of the remains of 9,000 infants and babies from mass burial sites at mother and baby homes could take up to 15 years.

Professor Ray Murphy of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission said the technical challenges of dealing with infant remains are "extremely difficult" but he would be "insisting to the Government to embark on this in a thorough manner".

The costs in uncovering the truth about the mother and baby homes scandal will be “unprecedented” but must be paid, the expert behind the Hillsborough disaster campaign said. Professor Phil Scraton said: “You cannot put a price on justice.”

Social Democrat TD Holly Cairns called on the justice minister and attorney general to ensure inquests are held into all deaths in mother and baby homes and similar institutional settings.