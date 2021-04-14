Catherine Corless calls for 'crucial' DNA testing of remains at Mother and Baby Homes

Ms Corless called for a DNA database to be set up as soon as possible from families "who wish to give their DNA with the hope of retrieving their babies’ remains." 
Catherine Corless calls for 'crucial' DNA testing of remains at Mother and Baby Homes

The site of the Tuam Mother and Babies home in Galway. File Picture: Andy Newman.

Wed, 14 Apr, 2021 - 10:50
PA Reporter

Historian and campaigner Catherine Corless told TDs and senators that DNA testing of remains at the country's Mother and Baby Homes is “crucial, and quite possible” and called for a DNA database to be set up.

“The babies’ remains are in an excellent condition and although mingled because of seeping rainfall have little sign of erosion or fragmentation, including even delicate infant skull bones,” she said.

Ms Corless said DNA testing should also search for evidence as "we see in the death report that there is evidence of starvation and look for any possible evidence in the little remains."

She called for a DNA database to be set up as soon as possible from families "who wish to give their DNA with the hope of retrieving their babies’ remains." 

Earlier, Ms Corless said she was “naive” to believe that action would be taken immediately to exhume remains when she discovered the bodies of babies in a sewage tank at the Bon Secours Mother and Baby Home in Tuam, Co Galway.

Ms Corless’s research revealed that 796 babies and young children had died and been “indecently buried in a defunct sewage system” at the Tuam home between 1925 and 1961.

Historian and Mother and Baby Home campaigner, Catherine Corless at the site of the Tuam Mother and Baby Home earlier this year. Picture: Ray Ryan

Historian and Mother and Baby Home campaigner, Catherine Corless at the site of the Tuam Mother and Baby Home earlier this year. Picture: Ray Ryan

She told a parliamentary committee that a team of archaeologists had found “17 chambers of sewage-filled with the remains of infants, older babies and children up to four years discarded without coffins one on top of the other”.

Ms Corless told the Children’s Committee statements of “shock and horror” were proclaimed in March 2017 by the Government and the President of Ireland when the discovery of the babies’ remains came to light.

"I naively thought then that my work was done. 

"Now sure that there would be immediate action by the State, Church and Galway County Council to do the right thing and exhume the babies from the sewage site,” Ms Corless said.

Within a month, to my dismay, the Tuam home tragedy fell silent. The site was restored to its original condition. 

"The chambers were closed in, soil was put back. Can you image the pain that this caused to the families of those in that sewage tank? 

"What would your reaction be if you had a baby, brothers and sisters within those infested chambers?”

More to follow . . 

Read More

Campaigners to raise significant concerns over exhumations at mother and baby home sites

More in this section

Coronavirus - Tue Mar 30, 2021 Vaccine registration for 65-69 year olds to open tomorrow
Docklands bombing filer 2 Victims of Libyan-sponsored IRA bombings publish own report on compensation bid
Garda stock Motorcyclist killed after three-vehicle collision in Dublin
#mother and baby homesplace: galwayperson: catherine corless
Brexit

Negotiators meet in Brussels for talks on Northern Ireland’s Brexit deal

READ NOW

Latest


Growing up in

LOCKDOWN

Children and young people reflect on how the pandemic has impacted their lives. Their insights are thoughtful, funny, poignant and heart-breaking.

READ MORE

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices