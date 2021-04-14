Catherine Corless calls for 'crucial' DNA testing of remains at Mother and Baby Homes

Historian and campaigner Catherine Corless told TDs and senators that DNA testing of remains at the country's Mother and Baby Homes is “crucial, and quite possible” and called for a DNA database to be set up.

“The babies’ remains are in an excellent condition and although mingled because of seeping rainfall have little sign of erosion or fragmentation, including even delicate infant skull bones,” she said.

Ms Corless said DNA testing should also search for evidence as "we see in the death report that there is evidence of starvation and look for any possible evidence in the little remains."

She called for a DNA database to be set up as soon as possible from families "who wish to give their DNA with the hope of retrieving their babies’ remains."

Earlier, Ms Corless said she was “naive” to believe that action would be taken immediately to exhume remains when she discovered the bodies of babies in a sewage tank at the Bon Secours Mother and Baby Home in Tuam, Co Galway.

Ms Corless’s research revealed that 796 babies and young children had died and been “indecently buried in a defunct sewage system” at the Tuam home between 1925 and 1961.

Historian and Mother and Baby Home campaigner, Catherine Corless at the site of the Tuam Mother and Baby Home earlier this year. Picture: Ray Ryan

She told a parliamentary committee that a team of archaeologists had found “17 chambers of sewage-filled with the remains of infants, older babies and children up to four years discarded without coffins one on top of the other”.

Ms Corless told the Children’s Committee statements of “shock and horror” were proclaimed in March 2017 by the Government and the President of Ireland when the discovery of the babies’ remains came to light.

"I naively thought then that my work was done.

"Now sure that there would be immediate action by the State, Church and Galway County Council to do the right thing and exhume the babies from the sewage site,” Ms Corless said.

Within a month, to my dismay, the Tuam home tragedy fell silent. The site was restored to its original condition.

"The chambers were closed in, soil was put back. Can you image the pain that this caused to the families of those in that sewage tank?

"What would your reaction be if you had a baby, brothers and sisters within those infested chambers?”

More to follow . .