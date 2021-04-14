12 Covid deaths and 431 new cases confirmed as Ireland set for Pfizer boost

There have been 12 further Covid-19 related deaths and 431 new cases of the virus confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) this evening.

Of the deaths reported today, 4 occurred in April, 2 occurred in March and 6 occurred in January.

The median age of those who died was 76 years and the age range was 42-91 years.

The total number of deaths related to the coronavirus now stands at 4,812, while the total case count has risen to 242,105.

Of the cases notified today:

204 are men / 226 are women

70% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 33 years old

Of the cases confirmed today, some 160 cases were in Dublin, 50 in Kildare, 34 in Donegal, 21 in Meath, and 20 in Limerick.

The remaining 146 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 8am this morning, 192 coronavirus patients were in hospital, of whom 49 were in ICU. There have been 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The five-day moving average of cases now stands at 388, while the 14-day incidence of the virus per 100,000 population is now at 58.8.

Vaccine target 'broadly' on track

The government has said it's still committed to its target of giving at least 80% of adults their first Covid-19 jab by June following news that Ireland is set to receive 545,000 extra doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine over the next three months.

It is hoped the extra doses will make up the shortfall that may be experienced due to heightened caution around the use of AstraZeneca and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

A healthcare worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine

As of April 12, a total of 1,076,216 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland, with 317,453 people fully vaccinated against the virus.

Some 758,763 have received their first dose of the vaccine.

Speaking this afternoon, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said the government remains committed to the objective of delivering a dose for 80% of the country by the summer.

"We will be working around the clock, sparing no effort, doing all that can be done, with the supply that’s available to Ireland, to deliver against those objectives," he said.

In a tweet, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said the vaccine programme is still "broadly on track," stating that what the country had lost in supply from Johnson & Johnson, it had regained with the extra Pfizer doses today.