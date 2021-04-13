Booking system for hotel quarantine 'paused' — website shows 'no rooms available' 

Online booking of mandatory hotel quarantine rooms has been paused, the Health Minister said.

Stephen Donnelly said the Department of Health had "paused" the system due to the scaling up of the number of countries on the Category 2 list, with France, Italy, Turkey, the US, and Canada added last week.

It has led to the website for booking rooms to show that there are no available rooms for this weekend.

Mr Donnelly did not say the rooms were available, or would be if needed, for people flying home this weekend. He said there are still a number of "walk-ins", people arriving in Ireland without having booked.

He said Transport Minister Eamon Ryan was engaging with airlines on this issue, though it is not clear that there a legal impetus for airlines to ensure people have booked their quarantine pre-departure.

Mr Donnelly said the pause was being done on a "precautionary basis" to ensure that there were adequate rooms available.

He said that Ireland will add 300 rooms to the 650 currently available on Monday, with a further 400 the week after.

The Minister said the increase in the list to 71 countries meant that checks were needed to ensure that there were rooms.

France, Italy, Turkey, Canada and the US were among 16 countries that were added by the Government to the hotel quarantine list on Friday.

To date, approximately 500 people have been asked to quarantine in Irish hotels on arrival since the system was put in place.

Two hotels are currently being used for mandatory quarantining, and the hotel chain Tifco has another two hotels set aside if they are required.