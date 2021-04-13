Stephen Donnelly accepts Niac's advice to suspend AstraZenca vaccine for under-60s

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has accepted the advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) to suspend use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for the under-60s.

A spokesperson for Mr Donnelly confirmed late yesterday evening that the minister would "not reject clear clinical advice" and the matter did not need to be escalated to Cabinet level.

The HSE will now be called on to work through the impact on the vaccination rollout programme; it will take "a day or two" to assess how the new guidelines will affect the rollout. All AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccination clinics planned for today have been cancelled, with anybody due to attend an AstraZeneca clinic advised not to do so.

Alternative plans

An announcement is expected on Thursday on alternative plans for vaccination clinics.

Any question of the Government’s stance was answered early yesterday, ahead of Niac’s recommendation to suspend the use of AstraZeneca for certain age groups.

Mr Donnelly said the cornerstone of the vaccination programme is "safety first" and if operational changes were recommended by Niac, the Government would accept the recommendations.

"They've given guidance previously on various vaccines and age groups and that has all been implemented," said Mr Donnelly.

"It comes at a big operational challenge, there's no question about it, but the State has stood up to that challenge each time."

The minister said that "a very strong proportion of 95% of vaccines that have come into the country have been administered; obviously, there's some that are held back for the second doses".

Vaccination targets

The Niac announcement that the AstraZeneca vaccine should not be administered to under-60s has caused concern that Ireland will fail to hit its vaccination targets. However, Mr Donnelly said: "If the vaccines come in as they are forecast to do, then by the end of June, four in every five adults who want a vaccine will be in a position to be offered one, so it really is a great cause for hope."

Sinn Féin's health spokesperson David Cullinane said: "The decision by the Niac to limit the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine to over 60s only is a public health call and should be implemented.

"Clarity is needed from the HSE on how the vaccines will be rolled out over the next few months and how they will avoid interruptions in the rollout."

Labour Party leader Alan Kelly has sought assurances that 80% of the adult population would be vaccinated by the end of June, adding that it "raises serious questions for our vaccination programme".