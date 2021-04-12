No new Covid deaths, 394 cases confirmed as NIAC advice on AstraZeneca vaccine expected

394 further cases of Covid-19 have been identified by the Department of Health this evening.

The latest cases follow the confirmation of no new Covid-related deaths.

The total number of Covid-related fatalities since the outbreak began remains at 4,785.

As well as this, 241,330 cases of the coronavirus have been reported.

A breakdown of the latest case data shows:

179 cases are men and 214 are women

75% of cases are under 45 years of age

The median age of today's confirmed is 33 years old

Dublin reported the most cases at 175 followed by Kildare with 34. Galway and Mayo both confirmed 21 cases each while Limerick reported 20 cases.

The remaining 123 cases are spread across 18 other counties

Acting Chief Medical Dr Ronan Glynn is to report NIAC's advice on the AstraZeneca vaccine to the government this evening. Picture: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

As of 8am today, 227 Covid-19 patients receiving treatment in hospital.

50 of these patients are in intensive care, with one admission to ICU in the past 24 hours and four people discharged.

22 additional hospitalisations happened in the past 24 hours while two people were discharged.

The latest cases and Covid-19 fatalities come as the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) is expected to recommend that the AstraZeneca vaccine be administered only to those over the age of 60.

NIAC met this morning and a further meeting is currently underway to sign off on the issue.

NIAC is expected to make its recommendation to Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn this evening, who will report the advice to the Government and then to the Health Service Executive (HSE).

If the NIAC recommendation is accepted, major changes will have to be made the country's planned vaccine rollout.

Chair of NIAC, Professor Karina Butler is expected to confirm the recommendation at the Nphet briefing this evening

The expected guidance on the AstraZeneca vaccine has been issued following blood clot concerns in younger people.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) last week confirmed a link between the vaccine and very rare blood clots, but stressed the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks.

A number of European countries have decided not to give it to younger age cohorts after reports of rare blood clots.

In total, more than one million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Ireland since the rollout began.

As of Saturday, April 10, 745,363 firsts doses have been issued while 313,031 second doses have been administered.

Meanwhile, health experts say Ireland’s walk-in test centres are helping to drive down Covid-19 case numbers.

It comes after the country reported just 303 new virus cases yesterday, the lowest daily number this year.

Since March, walk-in test centres have been popping up in areas across Ireland with high Covid case numbers.

The centres are open for those who are asymptomatic, with the hope being they will help stop people who have no Covid symptoms from unknowingly spreading the virus.