Gardaí seek public's assistance to locate teenager missing from Meath

Ronan Quinn has been missing from the Navan area since Friday, April 2.

Fri, 09 Apr, 2021 - 18:22
Ciarán Sunderland

Gardaí are appealing for the public's assistance in locating a teenager missing from Co Meath since Friday, April 2.

Last week, Ronan Quinn, 16, went missing from Slane, Co Meath, and is now believed to be in the Dublin area. 

When last seen, the Meath teenager was wearing a black Armani jacket, and a navy Nike hoodie. 

He is described as being 5’ 7” in height, with short brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information of the missing teenager's whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí at Navan 046-90363100, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

