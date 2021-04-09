Schools need to focus on fostering friendships for children adjusting to life after lockdown

Remote learning and pandemic restrictions have resulted in some young students being unable to develop or maintain friendships, the president of the Irish Second-level Students’ Union (ISSU) has said.

To minimise the spread of Covid-19, schools have assigned specific seats, tables or bubbles for students and as a result, they mix with the same peers each day. A large proportion of students have also been learning from home since Christmas due to pandemic restrictions.

Reuban Murray, of the ISSU, said these measures, while necessary, have had an impact on students building friendships with their classmates. “The group that really has felt the consequences of this the most is the first years. During that transition period from sixth class into first year, there were a lot of things that were missed, a lot of challenges that were created but also the fact they’ve had a very odd first year,” he said.

“They’ve only been in school three months. They missed the last three months of sixth class.

That initial time period when you’re in a new school, you’re very much trying to get your surroundings. They haven’t been given that opportunity to develop friendships, through no real fault.

"It had an impact on their ability to grow and connect with their fellow students and classmates.”

Even for those older students who have already formed friendships, keeping in touch has been difficult due to “Covid anxiety”, Mr Murray said.

“It’s been a very stressful year for students so there really hasn’t been a lot of time for building friendships and actually maintaining that side of your life. All of the focus has been on ‘what the hell is going on with my Leaving Cert’ or ‘what is going on with the return to school’,” he said.

“That anxiety is always there and it has had that effect on people. I know even for myself, this whole situation I haven’t really had the opportunity to stay in contact because it is difficult when you’re in that high-stress situation.”

Mr Murray also highlighted the case of adapted education provision (AEP) students who are recognised as being medically certified as being at very high risk to Covid-19

“Those students have been learning from home for a very long period of time and it’s very difficult for those students. There were efforts made to ensure there was a sense of connection maintained but we do have to acknowledge those students are going to specifically feel that impact,” he added.

Mr Murray believes schools need to put a specific focus on fostering friendships between peers following the full return to class tuition after Easter.

He referred to a submission the union made to the Oireachtas Education Committee last year about the provision of “safe” socialising in schools in a bid to reduce students congregating at school gates or after school hours.

“One of the points we raised was if there was any way to raise a social outlet in schools ... to allow students to see each other. We were hearing cases where students were prevented from even talking to friends that weren’t in their class bubble,” he said

“When we look at first years, TYs, seconds years and third years to an extent, there is a wellbeing point from being online all the time. That’s why there’s been more of an appetite from them to get back into school.”

He added: “Building friendships is difficult any year. It’s hard for any student, it would be nice to see schools put a bit of a focus on when schools return to building that social bond between them.”