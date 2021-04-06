'Sometimes you can't keep a brave face': Brent Pope speaks of 'hellish' year of health struggles

Popular rugby pundit Brent Pope has spoken about the "hellish" year he has been through as he has been suffering from an unknown illness during the pandemic.

Pope is something of an honorary Irishman at this point as he has called Ireland his home for the past 30 years.

A rugby player, a pundit, an author, a fashion designer - we have seen the New Zealander take on countless roles over the years but over the weekend, we saw him in a new light as he spoke about his physical and mental health with vulnerability and honesty.

Pope was being interviewed on The Marty Morrissey Show on RTÉ Radio 1 and he explained to his friend and former colleague that over the past year he has found himself in an extremely difficult and scary place due to his health.

Over the past year, he has found himself in hospital three or four times for various reasons - ulcers, bleeding ulcers and various stages of liver problems.

His arms described as pin cushions due to the number of needles having gone into them.

Tests are ongoing for a lot of things "unfortunately some of them could be serious".

The doctors and nurses caring for Pope throughout receive praise but he said the ordeal of undergoing so many tests without getting a full diagnosis "really grinds you down".

He describes a situation that will unfortunately be familiar for many people.

"I've been in waiting rooms for the past 10 months. Waiting for that door to open and to look at the doctor and say 'Is it good news? Is it not-so-good news? Is it bad news?'.

It's an awful place to be. It's an awfully scary, lonely place to be.

It appears that the process of figuring out what is causing the problem is one of elimination with tests ruling out certain things but offering no clear diagnosis.

While the physical symptoms are taking a toll on him, Pope - who turned 60 last month - said it is his personality that people have noticed a change in most.

"I'm not the same Brent Pope that I was 12 months ago. My life has changed forever."

He continued: "People will ask me on the street about the rugby and I feel like turning around to them and saying 'no disrespect but the rugby is the last thing on my mind at the moment'.

"Fingers crossed I'll be back to that place but I wasn't lying when I said my life has changed."

Physically, he said that there have been additional symptoms recently. Having undergone an endoscope last week, his doctors have asked him to come back in so they can have another look.

"It's as if my immune system has packed in. It's as if it's a systemic attack. It's not just in one place, it's in a number of places."

An admittedly private person, Pope said that friends have been a huge support but he can become introverted choosing to keep his problems to himself so as not to unload his problems onto people who may have their own struggles.

But he said that when facing an illness such as his own, or something like Covid, it is support and love that you crave.

Pope became emotional as he explained that letting people in is something he has struggled with his entire life but has resolved to work on.

"I should let people in more. It's beautiful to think there's people out there that'll listen to this and...will care for me. It's a difficult time. It's difficult. I've found it really hard."

Taking a moment as he cried, Pope continued: "Sometimes you can't keep a brave face...[the tears] pouring down my top here. It's one foot in front of the other but can't somebody give me some bloody good news for once."

Pope, who has often spoken publicly of his mental health struggles, has realised his tendency to push people away is a form of self-protection.

"I know people will say that all the time on these shows but that genuinely was it for me because I would always keep people at a distance. I was still loving and caring in my own way."

It was never a case that he hadn't met the right person or he had issues with commitment, he found it difficult and "I couldn't give all of me".

Recognising the impact this has had on him, he called it self-sabotage.

"I've been doing that all my life whether it's been in rugby, in life, in relationships or anything like that. I've been the cause of my own downfall in that respect."

When asked about regrets, Pope revealed that in his teen years he couldn't enjoy things in the moment - occasions, relationships etc - because he was unable to look after his mental health.

If he could talk with his younger self, he would say to "enjoy life more and to look after my mental health".

Extending his message to younger people today, Pope encouraged anyone going through a tough period with their mental health to seek help and support.

Please get your life back on track because there were too many years wasted for me. Too many years being overly anxious, too many years being worried about what the future would hold.

"The future will unfold how the future unfolds. You have to let go it it sometimes and say you're OK."

Although the past year has been undeniably tough and an incredible struggle for people, Pope hopes people will live their lives carrying with them the important lessons we have learned from the pandemic.

"Everybody needs to learn from this Covid and learn that life is precious and make that call to someone who is going through stuff or call into that person that's lonely or make more of an effort...Everybody should lead kinder lives, be less materialistic, don't be worried about things that you may not have."

Although he remains in a place of fear and uncertainty with his health for the moment, Pope showed that the bad doesn't outweigh the good and that he has hope for the future whatever it may hold.

"It's my story and it's my life and I've loved my life in Ireland and I will continue to do so. I just want people to live fulfilled, wonderful, happy, fun-filled lives - including myself."