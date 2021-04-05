Watch: Woman celebrates 100th birthday with surprise visit from gardaí 

Gardaí from the Cabra Garda station called to her home to surprise her with a birthday visit and some music. 
Kathleen Kavanagh, 100, lives in Dublin 7 and was celebrating her birthday at home over the Easter Weekend.

Mon, 05 Apr, 2021 - 15:05
Ciarán Sunderland

A Dublin woman celebrated her 100th birthday yesterday with some help from An Garda Síochána. 

Mark, a member of the Garda Band gave Ms Kavanagh her own rendition of 'For she's a jolly good fellow' on his saxophone in the front drive of the house. 

He was joined by Shane, a member of the community policing team from Cabra Garda station. 

Gardaí wished the centenarian a happy birthday and many happy returns. 

You can watch the visit which was captured on video below. 

