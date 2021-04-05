One million vaccine doses in coming days, says HSE chief

Medics across Ireland have now given 930,000 doses of vaccines against Covid-19.

Mass inoculation centres have kept working through the Easter weekend in Dublin, Galway and Cork.

A new daily vaccination record was set on Good Friday when more than 30,000 people received a shot.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid says the millionth dose will be given within days.

Mr Reid said: "So we can start to see the programme scaling up now, particularly as we move through April but also specifically into May, where we seem to see much higher volumes coming.

"Last week alone we have over 120,000 and we're on target to have at least, if not more than that over the coming week."

Huge thanks to all involved in vaccinations this weekend. Best day ever - Good Friday (>30K). Our highest week ever (>120k). Over 930K done to date. 1M administered during next week. Over 70's & medically vulnerable prioritised. Were in a new phase. @HSELive @IMO_IRL @ICGPnews — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) April 4, 2021

Meanwhile, a public health expert is expressing concern that the Brazilian variant could spread in this country.

It comes as 457 new cases of Covid-19 have been detected here along with three more deaths.

As of last night, 237 patients with the virus were being treated in hospital, with 61 in ICU.

DCU Professor Anthony Staines says the P1 variant is more transmissible.

He said: "We've seen some cases of the P1 variant spreading in Ireland and that variant is substantially more infectious than the variant we have now which in its term is substantially more infectious than the variant we had last summer.

"If it gets hold in the country it will be really challenging to bring case numbers down again."