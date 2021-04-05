Students disengaging due to remote learning, teachers say

Some 93% of teachers have noticed some of their students have disengaged from their schoolwork as a result of the move to emergency remote learning and teaching, a new survey has found.

The research, conducted by the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI), also found 76% of teachers believe remote learning had disproportionately affected students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The survey, which had 1,036 respondents, found 73% of teachers believe some students were unable to engage with emergency remote teaching and learning as a result of not having access to appropriate electronic devices.

Almost nine out of 10 teachers who responded believe there is a need for additional supports during the next academic year to assist students who lost out the most during this period.

New survey findings highlight continuing effects of pay discrimination and need for additional supports for students https://t.co/PaBHUjJg3V #TUI21 pic.twitter.com/3dvO9Hstr5 — Teachers' Union Ire. (@TUIunion) April 5, 2021

However, the survey found 75% of teachers believe student engagement with remote learning was better in 2021 than it was in 2020.

TUI president Martin Marjoram said disengagement by students is “of great concern” to teachers.

Regrettably, educational disadvantage is nothing new, but a situation where it becomes worsened by the pandemic cannot be allowed.”

The survey results were published in advance of the union’s annual conference, which takes place on Tuesday and Wednesday. Pay inequity is expected to feature prominently at the event.

Currently, teachers who started before January 1, 2011, are on a higher pay scale than those who started after that date, which has resulted in a gap in younger teachers’ pay.

Retention crisis

Mr Marjoram said this discrepancy has resulted in a retention crisis within the sector, with less than half of respondents to the survey saying they will remain in the sector in 10 years' time if the pay issue is not resolved.

Of the respondents who joined after 2011, 42% believe they will still be in the profession in 10 years' time under the current pay system, with this figure growing to 74% if a resolution is found.

“This shows the continuing corrosive effect that pay inequality, which sees those employed after 2011 earning less than their colleagues, is having on the perception of the profession, which is also borne out by an 8% drop in applications for second-level teacher training courses through the CAO this year,” Mr Marjoram said.