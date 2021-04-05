Teachers to consider strike action after revised Covid vaccine plans

The unrest comes after the Government agreed last week to change the vaccination programme to an age-based system.
The TUI and the ASTI are preparing emergency motions for discussion ahead of their annual conferences tomorrow. It is believed the INTO is doing the same.

Mon, 05 Apr, 2021 - 11:59
Greg Murphy

Teacher unions say their members will consider strike action over the revised Covid-19 vaccine programme.

The Teachers' Union of Ireland (TUI) and the Association of Secondary Teachers (ASTI) are preparing emergency motions for discussion ahead of their annual conferences tomorrow.

It is believed the Irish National Teachers' Organisation (INTO) is doing the same.

The unrest comes after the Government agreed last week to change the vaccination programme to an age-based system.

Michael Gillespie, General Secretary of the TUI, says vaccinating teachers would ensure schools stay open.

"If you can vaccinate teachers, then you can protect the sustainable reopening of schools," he said.

"The Government have stated continuously that one of the things it wants to open up fully is schools. Well, if it wants to keep schools open, you vaccinate them."

Ireland will see benefits of Covid vaccines after 'three or four million' doses

