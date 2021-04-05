Cork anti-lockdown campaigner vows to continue protests despite arrests

An anti-lockdown campaigner who addressed an event in Cork at the weekend plans to stage another protest today, despite his arrest at a similar event last week.

Diarmaid Ó Cadhla, speaking to approximately 300 people at an anti-lockdown event on Cork's main street on Saturday, urged people to not pay Covid-19 fines and claimed that daily cases are falling because of 'sunshine'.

Mr Ó Cadhla, who was among three people arrested during a small protest on St Patrick’s Bridge on Thursday, is being investigated for his role in Saturday's rally for truth in the city centre.

Facing court

However, despite facing court on April 14 arising out of Thursday's arrest, he vowed to stage another protest on the bridge today.

“We have no choice but to stand up and be counted. I couldn’t live with myself if I didn’t," he said.

Musicians performing at the anti-lockdown protest in Cork City centre on Saturday. Picture: Larry Cummins

Gardaí engaged with a number of people before Saturday's event started on the Grand Parade, but stepped back when it proceeded, led by men carrying a tricolour, and the flags of each of the four provinces.

The protestors marched up St Patrick's Street where speeches were made.

There were no arrests, but gardaí said files will be prepared for the DPP in respect of several individuals over possible breaches of the Covid regulations.

Wide-ranging speech

During the course of a long and wide-ranging speech, Mr Ó Cadhla attacked the public health restrictions, gardaí, the media, ‘big pharma’, and successive governments.

He expressed concern about proposals for vaccine passports and digital vaccination records before he called on people in every town and village to mount coordinated and peaceful ‘end the lockdown rallies’ in their local area every Monday.

He also urged anyone who has received a Covid-19 fine not to pay it.

“If needs be, we will end up in court. If they want to fine us, let’s flood the courts,” he said.

Reference to 1916 rising

The only way to honour the spirit of the people who fought for Ireland during the 1916 Easter Rising is to fight the problems of our time, and it is only the mass movement of people and the solidarity of people that will “turn back this attack on our society”, he said.

Speaking afterwards, Mr Ó Cadhla said that he was pleased with the turnout.

“It’s not a question of numbers. It’s a question of content,” he said.

“The issue is: Are we standing up for truth, and for what is in the interests of the Irish people or not. Our Taoiseach and Tánaiste are not.”

He said he sympathises deeply with the families of people who have died with Covid, but dismissed expert advice that large public gatherings increase the risk of spreading Covid-19.

“It is a real, real danger," he said. "I’m not a Covid denier."

A man I worked with died of Covid and left a very young family. But, before the financial crash, experts told us we were in for a soft landing, that everything was going to be OK. They didn’t know what they were bloody well talking about.

“The so-called experts today, they happen to be very well paid. They don’t know what they’re talking about either.

“The reason the [Covid] figures are going down now is because of God’s sunshine.”