Arlene Foster voices sadness at man’s jetski death in Fermanagh

A man’s body was recovered from the River Erne on Saturday April 3
First Minister Arlene Foster has expressed her sadness following the man’s death. Photo: Niall Carson/PA

Sun, 04 Apr, 2021 - 19:33
Rebecca Black, PA

First Minister Arlene Foster has expressed her sadness following the death of a man in an incident involving a jetski in Co Fermanagh during the Easter weekend.

A man’s body was recovered from the River Erne at around 3.40pm on Saturday, police said.

Ms Foster tweeted: “Very tragic news coming from Fermanagh today. My condolences to the family at this devastating time.”

Emergency services attended the scene close to the Cloonatrig Road at Bellanaleck.

A police spokesperson said the man’s death was not being treated as suspicious and a post-mortem examination will take place.

