Public urged to follow water safety advice over Easter

The public has been urged to take note of water safety advice this weekend.

The RNLI and the Irish Coast Guard have made an appeal to people to be careful as gardaí confirmed that a man in his 20s died after getting into difficulty swimming yesterday.

The Coast Guard and RNLI are urging people “who will be spending time on or near the water during the Easter break to take note of the relevant water safety advice for their activity and to raise the alarm if they see someone in trouble by dialling 999 or 112 and asking for the Coast Guard”.

Howth RNLI said that recent call outs for the search and rescue resources “have seen a noted increase in requests to assist walkers cut off by the tide and people getting into difficulty while engaging in open water swimming”.

Head of Operations at the Irish Coast Guard, Gerard O’Flynn, said: “The past year has seen an increase in activities such as open water swimming, and incidents relating to use of inflatable toys which are unsuitable for open water.

“Please always be mindful of your personal safety and always ensure that you have a means of communication should you get into difficulty.”

Kevin Rahill, RNLI Water Safety manager, added that water temperatures “remain dangerously cold between 8-10°, increasing the risk of cold water shock”.

Some of the water safety advice from the Irish Coast Guard and RNLI includes:

When kayaking and paddle boarding always carry a means of calling for help, such as a VHF radio or mobile phone in a waterproof pouch.

Whenever going afloat, wear an appropriate buoyancy aid or lifejacket.

For open water swimmers and dippers, acclimatise slowly and always be visible

Check weather forecasts, tidal conditions, never swim alone and ensure that your activity is being monitored by a colleague onshore.

Take care if walking or running near cliffs – know your route and keep dogs on a lead

Carry a fully charged phone

If you get into trouble in the water, FLOAT - fight your instinct to thrash around, lean back, extend your arms and legs, and Float.

The plea comes as it was confirmed that a man in his 20s died after getting into difficulty swimming on Friday.

The tragic incident occurred at a beach near Thormanby Road, Howth on Friday.

Gardaí confirmed that his body was taken from the water by the coastguard and has been removed to Beaumont Hospital.