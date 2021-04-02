Irish teenager dies after fall in Spain

The 16-year-old girl fell from a five-metre wall in the city of Granada in southern Spain.
Fri, 02 Apr, 2021 - 19:47
Greg Murphy

An Irish teenager who was hospitalised earlier this week after a serious fall in Spain has died.

The 16-year-old girl fell from a five-metre wall in the city of Granada in southern Spain.

According to Ideal, the city's local newspaper, the girl fell from the wall on Friday and suffered facial and head injuries.

Local media reported that the teenager was returning from a social gathering near the famous Avellano fountain when the incident occurred.

She is believed to have attended secondary school in Dublin and it is thought she was in Spain as part of an exchange programme.

She was being treated in the intensive care unit at the city’s Hospital de Neurotraumatología (neurotrauma) but passed away on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs said it was “aware of the case and providing consular assistance”.

