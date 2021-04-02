Taskforce established to tackle challenges faced by prisoners with mental health and addiction issues

The taskforce, which will be chaired by Cork TD Kathleen Lynch, will seek to ensure the critical mental health needs for people in prison are met and addiction treatments are provided.
Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said it is important to provide appropriate healthcare and respond to the needs of vulnerable, sometimes seriously ill, people who interact with the criminal justice system.

Fri, 02 Apr, 2021 - 15:13
Michelle McGlynn

A new taskforce to consider the mental health and addiction challenges faced by some people interacting with the criminal justice system has been established.

The taskforce, which will be chaired by Cork TD Kathleen Lynch, will seek to ensure the critical mental health needs for people in prison are met and addiction treatments are provided.

It will also look to ensure primary care support is available on release in order to ensure improved outcomes for individuals and for society.

It is hoped the taskforce will publish a high level implementation plan by the end of the year.

Speaking today, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said it is important to provide appropriate healthcare and respond to the needs of vulnerable, sometimes seriously ill, people who interact with the criminal justice system.

"As a society that values human dignity, respect and equality, I am clear that we need to do better for people who are in these circumstances," said Ms McEntee.

"We need to put in place properly resourced, appropriately located systems of care for these most vulnerable people and the establishment of this Taskforce is an important step to progressing this."

The taskforce will include representatives from a cross-section of health agencies, the justice sector and relevant stakeholders including HSE, Central Mental Hospital, the Irish Prison Service, the Probation Servicee, An Garda Síochána, the Department of Housing and the Department of Children.

Ms McEntee said the timeframe for the plan is ambitious but they are committed to a system that provides comprehensive and coordinated mental health support for those who need it.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the taskforce has been established at an opportune time to review, take stock and agree on further improvements which can be delivered in the short term.

"In this context, the opening soon of the new HSE National Forensic Mental Health facility at Portrane, to address acknowledged capacity pressures by replacing the Central Mental Hospital in Dundrum is particularly welcome," said Mr Donnelly.

According to Minister of State for Public Health, Wellbeing and National Drugs Strategy, Frank Feighan, Irish prisons treated 848 cases for problem drug use in 2019.

Mr Feighan said prisoners are at a greater risk of related mental and physical health issues and these issues do not disappear once they are out of prison with people often vulnerable to relapse and overdose.

"The task force will address in a holistic way the health and social needs of people in prison who use drugs, during and after their release, in line with the national and the European drugs strategies," he said.

Thousands sign petition for US retrial of Jason Corbett's killers

