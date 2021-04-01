Minister defends report as SF TD queries social housing figures

Darragh O'Brien, the housing minister, has defended a social housing needs report after a TD claimed it underestimates Cork City’s housing list by almost 1,200.

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central Thomas Gould said he has identified a clear discrepancy between the housing support figures published in the Department of Housing’s Summary of Social Housing Assessments (SSHA) 2020 and the figures from Cork City Council.

“We are talking about almost 1,200 people in the difference here,” Mr Gould said.

If the figures in this official report are used to inform Government policy, how can the Government respond to the need on the ground if these reports underestimate that need in the first place.

The SSHA report brings together information provided by local authorities to count, as of November 2 last, the total number of households qualified for social housing support across the country.

Published earlier this month, the report for 2020 revealed a 10% national decrease of 6,813 — from 68,693 in 2019 to 61,880 in 2020 — with 25 of the 31 local authorities recording a decrease. Nationally, the figures were down 29,720, or 32.4%, since 2016.

The report shows that the number in Cork City was 3,953 — down 686, or almost 15%, since June 2019.

However, Mr Gould said city council figures show the number of eligible applicants on the city’s housing list last December at 5,127 — 1,174 more than the SSHA figure.

“Minister Darragh O’Brien came out on March 9 and patted himself on the back for reducing social housing waiting list figures,” Mr Gould said.

“But the figures were completely different to those given to me by Cork City Council.

I’m hearing on the ground that other local authorities have similar discrepancies and this raises serious concerns about the ability to trust figures provided by the Department of Housing.

“What is clear is that Cork City Council has not seen a decrease in their social housing waiting list.

“Perhaps, next time, before seeking public praise, it would service Minister O’Brien well to double check his figures. We need to know that, when we address these issues, we are doing so with fully accurate information.”

In response to a parliamentary question, Mr O’Brien said the SSHA report is a “point-in-time snapshot” of the demand and does not necessarily reflect the dynamic nature of entry to and exit from the housing waiting lists.

He also said the key figures exclude duplicate applications, where a household has applied to more than one authority for social housing support and those households living in local authority rented accommodation or approved housing body accommodation, those in receipt of HAP or RAS, and households on a transfer list.

Prices up

Meanwhile, despite the absence of physical viewing and shortage of supply, average house prices rose by almost 2% over the past three months, according to a national survey by Real Estate Alliance.

In Cork City, the price of the average second-hand three-bed semi-d increased by 1.6% to €325,000 in the last 12 months, it found.

Across the county prices rose 1.3% over the past three months to €182,000, and the average time taken to sell has reflected a national trend and fallen to seven weeks from eight between December and March.

“Overall demand continues to be relatively strong with a mixture of both mortgage approved and cash purchasers, but a lack of stock coming to the market remains an issue,” said Michael O’Donoghue of REA O’Donoghue & Clarke, Cork.

In our opinion, the market at this point is still quite stable with steady demand overall for various property types throughout the city and county.

The price of a three-bedroomed semi-detached house across the country rose by almost €4,500 over the past three months to €243,603 – representing an annual increase of 3.6%.

The average three bed semi is now reaching sale agreed after just five weeks on the market across the country – almost half the nine-week average this time last year.

Not having to schedule appointments has led to potential buyers making swift bidding decisions on the back of virtual viewings, speeding up the selling process according to REA.

Moving further out

The biggest rises in Q1 came in commuter counties as buyers move out further from the city in preparation for long-term hybrid working situations.

Dublin City experienced its biggest quarterly rise in over three years as the price of a three-bedroomed semi-detached house rose by 1.5% to €438,500 during the past 12 weeks.

This represents an annual increase of 2.7% and means that the average Dublin three bed semi has now recovered to its December 2017 price level after a period of decreases, mainly in 2019.

Cork, Limerick, Galway and Waterford cities shared a combined increase of 1.2% in the past 12 weeks with prices rising by €3,000 to an average of €265,625.

Three bed semis in commuter counties rose 2.3% by almost €6,000 in the past three months to an average of €258,889 – with the average home selling in four weeks – down from a high of 11 a year ago.

As the flight to rural locations continues, prices in the rest of the country’s towns rose by over 2% in Q1 to €168,828.