No Covid-related deaths as NI begins to take gradual steps out of lockdown

No additional Covid-related deaths have been recorded in the North in the last 24 hours.

The Department of Health confirmed 107 people tested positive for the coronavirus.

There are 112 people being treated for the virus in hospitals in Northern Ireland, with 17 in ICU.

Northern Ireland is taking its next gradual steps out of Covid lockdown from today.

Up to six people from no more than two households can now meet outdoors in a private garden.

Ten people, from no more than two households, are able to participate in outdoor sporting activities.

Golf courses can reopen, although clubhouses must remain closed, and click-and-collect purchases are also now allowed from garden centres and plant nurseries.

There will be further relaxation of the coronavirus restrictions on April 12 with the Stay At Home message set to change to Stay Local.

The final cohort of school pupils, secondary years eight to 11, will go back to classes, while up to 10 people from no more than two households can meet outdoors in a private garden and click and collect will resume at all non-essential retail outlets.

Meanwhile, outdoor sports training will resume for sports clubs affiliated with recognised governing bodies with no more than 15 participants in one training group.

Indoor club facilities, apart from toilets, are to remain closed.

The April 12 measures are subject to final ratification by the Executive in the week before they come into effect, likely on April 8.

Northern Ireland has been living under restrictive lockdown measures since a spike of coronavirus cases in December.