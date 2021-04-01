Attorney General writes to Minister with concerns over extending hotel quarantine list

A small number of people in mandatory hotel quarantine have tested positive for Covid-19.

It comes as the Government is divided over plans to extend the countries on the quarantine list.

So far 33 countries are on the list for mandatory hotel quarantining but 43 more could soon be added including America, Italy, German and France.

It has led to a divide in Government over how it would be perceived internationally.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is worried about diplomatic relations while the Department of Health is worried about the public health recommendations.

Fergal O’Brien from the Irish Business and Employers Confederation believes the extended list would damage Ireland’s reputation.

"This is hurting Irish business. The fact that we can't undertake essential business travel and I'm talking about the necessary travel that we need to do for commercial and business purposes," said Mr O'Brien.

It is also understood the Attorney General has written to the Health Minister saying any further legislation would have to stand up in court.

Former President of the Law Society of Ireland Stuart Gilhooly says there are many legal questions arising.

"If you are saying to workers coming from a different country or even Irish citizens coming here that you can't move freely to a job from a different country, that could create a problem within EU law," said Mr Gilhooly.

The system was designed to curb the spread of Covid-19, particularly new variants.

It has now emerged a small number of people in the Dublin quarantine hotel have tested positive for Covid-19.