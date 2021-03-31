Gardaí urge people to comply with restrictions over Easter weekend

Gardaí have reminded the public that travelling to holiday homes or for family visits is not considered a reasonable excuse for travel under the current Covid-19 restrictions.

They have urged the public to continue to comply with the public health guidelines over the Easter weekend.

Yesterday, the Government announced an easing of the restrictions, the majority of which won’t come into effect until after April 12.

The 5km limit will remain in place until April 12. From then people will be able to travel anywhere within their own county or 20km from their home if crossing county boundaries.

Gardaí said: “Travel to second/holiday homes, family gatherings, religious services etc. are not provided for as a ‘reasonable excuse’ in the regulations.”

Checkpoints will continue to operate around the country this weekend including on motorways and dual-carriageways.

Gardaí have the power to issue fines of €100 to anyone found to be in breach of the non-essential travel regulations.

As of March 25, gardaí have issued 12,336 fines for non-essential travel.

Organising a house party can result in a €500 fine while attending one can result in a fine of €150.

They say it is important that people avail themselves of fresh air and “enjoy their time off” but urged the public to do so in accordance with public health regulations.

“An Garda Síochána is acutely aware the impact of Covid-19 is having on the communities that we live in,” said Anne Marie McMahon, Deputy Commissioner of Policing and Security.

“Public Health regulations are in place for the protection of the most vulnerable in our society.

“I appeal to everyone to make that extra effort this Easter weekend to comply with the regulations, which remain in place.

Your actions this weekend could protect a loved family member or dear friend.”

She added: “We are here to help and support our communities and the most vulnerable citizens.

“If you know of someone or suspect someone needs support during this time, please contact your local Garda station.”

Gardaí have also appealed to people not to organise or go to house parties over the Easter weekend.

“These events put not just those attending, but everyone they meet afterwards, at risk of catching Covid-19,” a garda spokesperson said.

More than 550 fines have been issued by gardaí for organising a house party with a further 2,159 fines issued for attending a house party.

The public has also been reminded that travel restrictions do not apply to people who are subject to domestic violence.

A spokesperson added: “An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to any person who may have been the victim of an incident of sexual or domestic crime irrespective of whether you may have been on breach of any public health regulations, for instance by attending a house party, An Garda Síochána is here to assist and support you, please report all such incidents.”