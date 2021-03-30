Timeline: What Covid restrictions will be lifted and when?

The Cabinet is meeting this afternoon to decide on easing the Covid-19 restrictions from next week.

It is understood Monday night's Cabinet subcommittee meeting signed off on a number of measures.

The Cabinet meeting, moved to Tuesday afternoon from its usual morning slot, will be followed by a state of the nation address by Taoiseach Micheál Martin at 6pm and a press conference immediately after.

What are the important dates to know?

APRIL 12

From April 12, the 5km travel restriction will be lifted and people will be able to travel anywhere within their own county.

The Cabinet is also considering a move that would allow fully vaccinated people to meet indoors as part of what is being dubbed the "vaccine bonus".

Groups from two households will also be able to meet in an outdoor setting.

Secondary school classes will return to in-person learning in full.

The phased return of construction, beginning with home building on April 12.

APRIL 19

GAA senior inter-county teams are set to be allowed to return to collective inter-county training from April 19.

APRIL 26

Golf and tennis are set to resume with golf courses expected to be initially open to members who live in the same county.

Under-age (U18) non-contact training across all outdoor sports in pods of no more than 15 will resume from this date.

It is also planned that heritage sites, zoos and other state attractions will re-open.

The easing of restrictions will also see the numbers allowed at a funeral rise from 10 to 25, though there is not believed to be a similar rise for weddings at this point.

What about hairdressers, pubs and retail?

A review of the possible easing of restrictions for the month of May is expected to take place before May 4.

Non-essential retail and personal services such as hairdressers and salons may be allowed open as early as May.

The Government's response will be to phase the reopenings, with a larger push to open non-essential retail in May and hospitality from June onwards.