Vaccine rollout changes a 'real psychological blow' for teachers

Groups such as teachers, gardaí, special education assistants, childcare workers and carers will no longer be prioritised in the rollout, which will run on an age basis instead
Kieran Christie, general secretary of the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland said changes to vaccine priority list represent a 'breach of good faith to teachers and others in the frontline sector who were promised vaccine priority'. Picture: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Wed, 31 Mar, 2021 - 21:00
Jess Casey, Education Correspondent

Representatives from the education trade unions are expected to meet with officials in the Department of Education on Thursday following changes to the vaccine rollout. 

Groups such as teachers, gardaí, special education assistants (SNAs), childcare workers and carers will no longer be prioritised in the rollout, which will run on an age basis instead. 

The Government and the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) said this move would be more efficient, and better protect those at higher risk of Covid-19. 

However, the changes have come as a "real psychological blow” to the teaching profession, according to Kieran Christie, general secretary of the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI).  The changes represent a “breach of good faith to teachers and others in the frontline sector who were promised vaccine priority,” he said. 

“From our point of view, it's unacceptable, it's wrong and it shouldn’t be happening. It needs to be looked at again. 

We were given an undertaking that teachers would be vaccinated in the first 30% of our population and that’s not going to happen now.”

Meanwhile, the axing of carers from the Covid-19 vaccine priority list is a “smack in the face” for those who have been cocooning for the past year to protect their loved ones and families, according to Care Alliance Ireland. 

'Very disappointed'

The alliance of 95 charities involved in providing care said it was “very disappointed” by the decision to exclude carers from being prioritised for the Covid-19 jab.

"The Government has known for months and months that there is a legitimate argument for prioritising certain groups," said Liam O’Sullivan, Care Alliance Ireland director. 

We’re talking about people who have given up their lives to care for an ageing parent, a spouse or a child with a life-limiting condition."

It’s been done successfully in the UK, Northern Ireland, Australia and the US."

This group of carers could be easily identified as recipients of the care support grant, which is only available to those providing full-time care, he added.

