ASTI outlines vision for classrooms in a post-pandemic environment

Smaller classes to reduce classroom overcrowding is seen by teachers as key to improving the school environment post-pandemic.

New research shows that surveyed teachers also rank adequate workspaces and improved ventilation as ways to improve the environment of schools after the pandemic.

Published by the Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland (ASTI) today, more than 2,500 members of the union were asked about how best to support the work of teachers.

Those surveyed identified a cluster of related areas for future investment — smaller class size is identified by the majority of teachers as the priority area.

This is strongly followed by allowing more time for teachers to engage in non-teaching professional work.

Students with emotional and behavioural problems is also a priority area for future investment.

The provision of tech devices to students was also prioritised by teachers for integrating ICT into teaching and learning across education.

Training for students on how to use such devices and software was also identified as a priority.

The teachers who took part in the survey also identified access for students to dedicated mental health services outside of school is the top priority for investment.

This was closely followed by adequate Guidance Counselling services in schools and ongoing teacher training on emotional and behavioural disorders.

Those who took part in the study were also invited to leave comments in an open question section.

According to the ASTI, teachers are “going through a period of profound reflection arising from the shift to remote teaching.”

“In their comments, teachers repeatedly stressed the need for smaller classes in order to differentiate their teaching to meet the needs of each student.”

Student wellbeing is a constant concern for teachers, according to the union.

“Teachers stated that they had come to understand their students in a more holistic way and that their classroom teaching would reflect this. There was a universal concern for student wellbeing in the context of school closure, physical restrictions on social engagement and being removed from peer groups.”