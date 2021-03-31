Eight gardaí have hair cut at Pearse Street Garda Station

A spokesman confirmed the incident was 'not in keeping with the spirit' of Covid-19 guidelines but could not say whether they would face sanctions
It is believed one officer, 'who may have been a barber previously' cut the hair of his colleagues at Pearse Street station.

Daniel McConnell,  Political Editor

Up to eight members of An Garda Síochána had their hair cut by a colleague last week in a Dublin station in a breach of Covid-19 guidelines.

Although personal service outlets such as barbers and hairdressers have been closed since December 31, it is believed one officer, “who may have been a barber previously” cut the hair of his colleagues at Pearse Street station.

Female officers raised objections

It is understood a number of female officers raised objections.

A Garda spokesman confirmed the incident involving “a number of officers” and said it was “not be in keeping with the spirit of the Government’s Covid-19 guidelines”.

However, he told the Irish Examiner: “It is true that one member did cut the hair of a number of members. It was not an external barber brought in."

Members of An Garda Síochána must adhere to a strict dress code, including rules about hair length and styles. File picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Members of An Garda Síochána must adhere to a strict dress code, including rules about hair length and styles. File picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

The spokesman said it was not the case that officers from other divisions travelled to Pearse Street but rather it involved officers who were present at the station on the day in question.

“As they were present on the day in question, there was no breach of travel limits,” the spokesman added.

When asked whether any sanction will be applied to the officers involved, the spokesman said “maybe”.

Strict dress code

Under their rules, members of An Garda Síochána must adhere to a strict dress code, including rules about hair length and styles.

It has been suggested there was a desire among the officers involved to maintain their adherence to that code, which fed into the decision to allow the officer to cut their hair.

Cork salons losing clients as hairdressers refuse 'shadow economy' work

