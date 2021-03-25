Cork salons losing clients as hairdressers refuse 'shadow economy' work

A number of Cork hair salons say they have lost clients during the Covid-19 pandemic after refusing to do their hair during the Level 5 restrictions.

Caroline Bell, owner of The Hair Salon in Cobh, says people are desperate and the "shadow economy" is booming everywhere during the lockdown.

Ms Bell said: "People are at their wit's end at the minute now over their hair.

"I think as a non-essential business right now people are realising how essential the hair and beauty industry is."

She said there are people who are getting their hair done in the underground market but it's not up to her to stop them.

"I live in a small town, it's a small community and the salon would be a big part of the community so I do see a bit of that," she told Newstalk Breakfast.

She added: "That's not up to me to police, that's up to Revenue."

Ms Bell said that former clients have approached her during the last 12 months to have their hair done while the salon remains closed.

"I did have clients approach me to have their hair done, more so in the first lockdown, and my answer has always been no, its not safe to do it outside of a salon environment.

"I do understand people are sitting in front of computers a lot more, they're seeing themselves on screens, they're feeling low."

Ms Bell said that a number of clients are also avoiding her now because of her refusal but she takes "a positive approach to everything".

"I'm 25-years in business, I can take all this. We've won clients and lost clients over the years and this is just another blip and we will come back from this."

The Hair Salon in Cobh, like many other businesses that have been closed by the pandemic, has found new ways of reaching their clients while continuing to stay in business.

Ms Bell says she has taken to washing her hair on Instagram and gives people "hints and tips on how to manage their hair at home" as well as selling her products online.