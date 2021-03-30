Irish households set to recycle enough waste this year to fill Aviva Stadium three times

The Irish population is expected to recycle 49,000 tonnes of packaging waste in 2021, enough to fill the Aviva Stadium to its roof three times.

Research conducted by environmental not-for-profit organisation, Repak, the volume of waste from packaging being recycled by Irish households has increased by 10%, with 325,000 tonnes more of waste being recycled since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The environmental organisation is urging the public to recycle rubbish correctly this Easter, saying cardboard boxes, plastic moulds, chocolate trays, clean tin foil, and egg boxes can all be recycled and should be clean, dry, and loose when recycled.

A significant 92% of those polled said they would prefer to receive Easter eggs that are accompanied by fully recyclable packaging.

Easter packaging

This Easter, 57% of those polled by Repak plan to purchase up to six chocolate eggs and another 12% will buy 10 or more.

Séamus Clancy, CEO of Repak said it is important that everyone recycles as much as possible to help protect the environment as the country heads for its second Easter in lockdown.

“We are very conscious that this Easter will be different again for consumers as we remain at home due to the Covid-19 pandemic," he said.

"While just under half are unlikely to see their families, 79% still plan to celebrate Easter this year resulting in more packaging waste being generated.”

Eco-friendly

Mr Clancy says throughout the years companies have changed their packaging to become more eco-friendly.

Chocolate companies such as Mars, Nestlé, and Butlers have reduced their packaging by over 30% in the last 10 years, Mr Clancy said.

Many of them use 100% recycled cardboard as well as decreasing the box size reducing excess packaging of up to 40%.

The Repak CEO is appealing to consumers to play their part in protecting the environment and remember to correctly recycle their waste this Easter.

"We are asking everyone to continue recycling and play their part in ensuring we continue to protect our environment at this difficult time.

"Household recycling has increased by 10% since the start of the pandemic and remembering to always put recyclable items in the recycling bin that are clean, dry and loose, the public can continue to support the protection of the environment, beginning in their homes."