Government unveils 'ambitious' plan to transform rural Ireland

The Government has unveiled its blueprint to transform rural areas across the country.

Entitled Our Rural Future, it is described as the most ambitious and transformational policy for rural development in decades.

The initiative will be part of the Government’s National Development Plan.

The plan includes a major focus on attracting remote workers to rural communities; revitalising town centres, rural jobs, adventure tourism, green economy and island development central to new policy.

The rollout of broadband is said to bring new opportunities in areas like eHealth, remote learning, online trading and new technologies.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said it is an “unprecedented opportunity” for rural development post-Covid-19.

“Over the course of the pandemic, we have discovered new ways of working and we have rediscovered our communities,” he said at its launch.

“The policy we launch today, Our Rural Future, provides a framework for the development of rural areas over the next five years.

“The policy is forward-looking and ambitious, and addresses both the challenges facing rural areas and the opportunities which rural economies and communities can capitalise on.

“The Government’s vision is for a rural Ireland which is integral to our national economic, social, cultural and environmental wellbeing and development.

“That vision is built on the talent, skills and creativity of people in rural communities; on the importance of vibrant and lived-in rural places; and on the potential to create quality jobs and sustain our shared environment.

“Rural Ireland will play a central role in our recovery from the impact of Covid-19.”

Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys said: “Our Rural Future represents a new milestone in the approach to rural development for Ireland. Picture: Gareth Chaney Collins

Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys said: “Our Rural Future represents a new milestone in the approach to rural development for Ireland.

“As we recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have a unique opportunity to reimagine rural Ireland and harness the talent, skills and creativity running through our rural communities.

“For decades we have seen global trends where young people leave their local communities to live and work in larger cities. As we emerge from Covid-19, we will never have a better opportunity to reverse that long-standing trend.

Read More Easing 5km travel limit will make policing the pandemic more challenging - AGSI

“It will allow people to work from their own local communities, revitalise our town centres, reduce commuting times, lower transport emissions and, most importantly, improve the quality of life of our people.”

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said that more people should be working in all parts of Ireland, with good quality jobs and good career prospects.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has already shown us what’s possible in terms of remote working and flexible working,” Mr Varadkar said.

“Our Rural Future is one of the ways that the Government is making that a permanent option.

“Our Rural Future will help the tourism and hospitality sectors to recover after the pandemic, create jobs in the green economy and the agri-food sector, and make it easier to set up and grow a business in rural Ireland.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said that more people should be working in all parts of Ireland, with good quality jobs and good career prospects. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

“It means more people will be able to live in their communities, or move to new ones, with the option of good quality employment. It will mean less commuting and more vibrant communities as people have more time to spend with their families, their neighbours and local clubs and organisations.

“Broadband and new technologies are key to making this happen. That work has already started.

“I am proud to have been part of the Government that kicked off the National Broadband Plan – the biggest investment in rural Ireland since electrification. I’m equally proud to be part of the Government that is now making it happen.”