'Life is passing us by': Our readers tell us how they feel about lockdown restrictions

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) is meeting tomorrow to make its final recommendations to the Government about any changes to the lockdown restrictions across the country.

Speaking this afternoon, Simon Coveney, the foreign affairs minister, said the Government will be considering the following:

The full return of all children to school;

A possible return of the construction industry;

A change in the number of people you can meet outdoors;

Some relaxation of the 5km travel limit.

This decision-making process first involves a Cabinet sub-committee meeting on Covid-19 to consider Nphet's proposals before making its recommendations to the full Cabinet on Tuesday.

The 5km travel limit

Ahead of this decision, the Irish Examiner asked our readers how the restrictions have been impacting on them and what changes they would like to see next week.

An overwhelming amount of responses focused on the 5km travel limit, and it became clear to what extent this lockdown measure has had an effect on members of the public.

One reader, Luke Woodside, said most of the public health restrictions make sense, but that the 5km limit is too much.

"A lot of restrictions make sense — pubs being shut, nonessential indoor activities, etc. But the 5km restriction is too much, especially for those such as me living out in the middle of nowhere.

If the 5km was kept in cities that would make sense, but it is too restrictive in rural areas given the low population density.

Another reader, Orla Purcell wants the 5km lifted too. She writes that she would like "to take my elderly Mum on other outings — we've done our 5km to death."

Expanding the travel limit was important for Michelle as well, and wants "to go to the beach and simply to move around more freely and see friends I haven't seen in months".

Urban vs Rural

The submissions also made clear the different impact of the 5km travel restrictions on people living in rural and urban areas.

"5km is nothing. For rural people that doesn't even allow to go to a shop," one woman writes.

It's a ridiculous expectation for the Government to think we can adhere to this. People feel like prisoners in their own homes.

Anne Browne said the travel limit is too strict and "not realistic in rural Ireland" as "we all need to travel further than 5km to get almost anywhere".

Elaine Long writes that the travel limit is nearly having the opposite effect to that intended, and bringing people in urban locations closer together when they go outside.

"It's a ridiculous rule. People in cities are cramped walking their 5km, meeting all their neighbours and stopping to chat and beaches and other open areas are empty?" she said.

Another respondent writing about the travel limit said: "I find it's causing overcrowding of walkways in urban/suburban areas as people are restricted to populated areas for their outdoor exercise."

Trust in the public

The travel limit highlighted the sense of a lack of trust for some respondents, who said people should be allowed to exercise their judgement.

Samantha said: “I live in an urban area with no parks or walkways. My exercise involves walking/running circles around housing estates. I stick to the guidelines as I only meet one person for exercise maybe once per week. I can do this just as safely outside my 5km.

I know some areas can get busy but I am capable of making good decisions and if I feel I can't exercise safely in an area I will leave.

Michelle Wade said people feel trapped in their homes and that the Government's approach is infantilising the public. She said:

The Government are treating us like children, yes there are going to be those who overstep but the vast majority of us will be careful and have a personal responsibility to stay safe and keep others safe.

Construction, schools, and maternity hospital restrictions

None of our respondents mentioned the return of children to education. However, many did express their desire for outdoor sports to be permitted for children.

A number of readers wrote to us to say the full return of the construction industry should be permitted. Multiple respondents also asked for the return of non-essential retail and for hairdressers and barbers to reopen.

Ellen McConnell was one of the few people to highlight the effect of the restrictions on expectant parents.

She said she wants the restrictions on visitors to maternity hospitals to be lifted, as her partner was not able to stay for the birth of their child.

"It's cruel. I gave birth during level 5 lockdown after spending my entire pregnancy in lockdowns also," said Ms McConnell.

My husband never saw our baby until she was born, and after that we only had one hour before he was kicked out.

"My birth was absolutely horrific and very traumatic. My pregnancy was awful too. I felt so alone doing everything myself, and this was my first pregnancy too."

Impacts on mental health

Nearly every respondent, a little more than 200, referenced mental health either in their description of how lockdown restrictions have affected them, or as a reason why they want to see some measures changed.

This included changes to the travel limit, allowing outdoor sports, the return of personal services such as hairdressers, and permitting people to meet each other outdoors.

However, many expressed hope that the vaccination programme will see an end to the lockdown restrictions, and that they are doing their best to comply despite the difficulty in doing so.