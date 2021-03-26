Donegal Motorist caught driving 122km/h in a 50km/h zone on National Slow Down Day

A motorist has been caught driving at nearly 2.5 times the legal speed limit on a road in Donegal today.
As part of National Slow Down Day, gardaí have been monitoring the speed of drivers on various roads around the country.
Gardaí have checked the speeds of 109,044 vehicles as of 4.30pm this afternoon.
Of these, 728 were found to be driving faster than the applicable speed limit for their area.
One motorist was caught driving 122km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R265 Porthall Ballindrait in Donegal
Another was clocked going 83km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N20 Kilknockan Mallow in Cork.
- 85km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Arden Road Tullamore, Offaly
- 96km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R139 Belcamp Dublin 17, Dublin
- 92km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N11 Wingfield Bray, Wicklow
- 75km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N78 Drumgoole Castlecomer, Kilkenny
- 90km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N25 Lemybrien Lemybrien Waterford
- 73km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Leopardstown Road Dublin 18, Dublin
- 141km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N11 Timmore Newcastle in Wicklow
- 68km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R680 Cork Road in Waterford
- 67km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the St Ann's Hill Blarney in Cork
- 80km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R445 Clogheen Monasterevin, Kildare
- 130km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the South Ring Road in Cork
- 155km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M1 Balgatheran Drogheda, Louth
- 129km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the M50 Meakstown Dublin 11, Dublin
- 77km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N62 Clongower Thurles Tipperary
- 76km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N24 Gurtnafleur Clonmel Tipperary
- 101km/h in an 80km/h Zone on the R513 Caherline Caherconlish Limerick
- 75km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the L3004 Killahora Glounthaune in Cork
- 61km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R527 Ballysimon Road in Limerick
- 60km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Spy Hill in Cobh, Cork
- 139km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M7 Ladytown Naas Kildare
- 115km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N22 An Sliabh Riabhach Baile Bhuirne, Cork
- 137km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M7 Meelick Portlaoise Laois
Gardaí are appealing to motorists to increase their compliance with speed limits in order to reduce the likelihood of any potential collisions, reduce injuries, and save lives.
A further garda National Slow Down Day update is due at 7pm tonight.