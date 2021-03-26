Garda sexual impropriety 'a corruption threat'

The corruption threat posed by gardaí who abuse their power for sexual gain is “poorly grasped” in An Garda Síochána, a police watchdog has said.

The Garda Inspectorate said this problem — which was a “major emerging issue” in other police forces — had “profound” human rights implications for victims and the organisation.

It called on the Department of Justice to make cases of abuse of power for sexual gain by gardaí a breach of the European Convention on Human Rights and requiring an effective independent investigation.

Publishing a 170-page report on Garda anti-corruption structures, the inspectorate also said:

It was “critical” that vetting procedures are improved to protect the integrity of An Garda Síochána;

Use of illicit drugs was a “serious concern” among gardaí consulted and drug testing was needed;

Periodic “integrity health checks” of the Garda workforce should take place;

A “senior police leader” or anti-corruption supremo should be appointed;

A powerful anti-corruption unit should be able to monitor all live Garda information and communication technology;

The unit should also have “sufficient resources” to gather intelligence and conduct investigations itself.

The report identified “significant gaps” in the supervision of scrapped prosecutions by gardaí in the district court. It said there was a “high volume” of cases discontinued, including where the garda did not turn up.

“The risk of corrupt exploitation in the absence of strong supervision is clear and it constitutes a significant threat to the reputation of the Garda Síochána,” the report states.

The report says that despite documented cases of sexual impropriety in the organisation, that “at no level” were these cases identified as a “corruption threat”.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee said this behaviour was "abhorrent" and any risk of it arising could not be tolerated.

In a statement, Garda commissioner Drew Harris said anti-corruption measures had been taken, including:

The appointment of a deputy commissioner as the senior police leader;

Establishment of the anti-corruption unit, with a chief superintendent, two detective superintendents, and 23 gardaí, with four more gardaí and nine Garda staff shortly;

Publication of a strategic threat assessment and the development of policies on anti-corruption, substance misuse, professional boundaries, and abuse of power for sexual gain — which could be published shortly.